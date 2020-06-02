Health workers stage protest at pvt nursing home over 'payment irregularities, PPE shortage'

A section of health workers at a private nursing home in East Burdwan laid siege to the room of its medical superintendent, alleging irregularities in payment of wages and apathy on the part of the authorities to revamp basic infrastructure at the facility.

The protesters at the nursing home, which was recently upgraded into a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients, also claimed that the administration does not have adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at its disposal, and health workers run the risk of contracting the virus during the course of their work.

East Burdwan among several other districts have recently witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases, following the return of migrants in hordes from other parts of the country,

"We are being forced to work without any leave over the past two months, despite a government order clearly stating that health workers on COVID duty would be sent on a seven-day holiday by rotation after a week's work, " said one of the agitating nurses.

Another attendant at the hospital said many of them have not received their dues over the past two months, despite repeated assurances by the authorities.

The agitators, however, called off their protest after district health officials visited the nursing home and promised to look into their grievances.