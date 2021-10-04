IED recovered from NPP office premise in Shillong; HNLC claims responsibility

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered on Monday afternoon from the office premises of the National People's Party (NPP), which leads the coalition government in Meghalaya.

Police recovered the IED from the NPP office situated at Lachumier in Meghalaya capital Shillong.

Hours later, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned militant group claimed responsibility stating that the IED was planted to register its protest against killing of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, a former leader of the outfit during an operation by Meghalaya police on August 13.

In a statement emailed to DH, Sainkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC said killing of Thangkhiew was a "political conspiracy" by some ministers in Meghalaya.

The banned outfit warned that it would carry out attacks against the ministers. The HNLC also asked workers of the NPP to resign from the party within a month.

Thangkhiew's killing triggered violent protests in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong on August 15 and thereafter. Police said they shot at Thangkhiew after he allegedly attacked the police team with a knife. The rebel leader succumbed to the bullet injury.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who also leads the NPP claimed that police had evidence suggesting Thangkhiew's involvement in a bomb blast in July, something which was rejected by HNLC on Monday. The state government instituted a judicial inquiry into the killing as demanded by the protesters.



