ISF furious with CPI(M)’s report on Bengal Assembly poll results

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) is furious with its alliance partner the CPI(M) for stating in its organisational report that the party is yet to solidify its secular image and has not yet been able to shed off the public perception that it is a minority organisation.

The fact that the report questioned joining forces with the ISF and Congress and forming the Sanjukta Morcha has also not gone down well with the ISF.

“What do we have to do to prove ourselves secular? They (CPIM) should tell us then,” said lone ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui. He is the only Sanjukta Morcha candidate who emerged victorious in the last West Bengal Assembly election.

He also stated that if the CPI(M) thinks that the Sanjukta Morcha faced defeat because of the ISF then they should tell on what basis they are making such a claim.

“They (CPIM) are a big party and hence it takes time to prepare their organisational report consisting of analysis starting from the booth level to the state committee,” said Siddiqui.

He also said that the ISF also has its own analysis of the Assembly election results. However, Siddiqui said that the ISF will continue to take part in joint agitations with the CPI(M).