J P Nadda expresses satisfaction over BJP’s performance in West Bengal polls

Even as the party fell far short of the target of winning 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections set by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda expressed satisfaction over the party’s performance at a recent meeting.

According to BJP sources, Nadda at a recent executive committee meeting of the state BJP praised the party leaders for their fight in the elections.

“Seeing the fight that we put up in the Assembly election at such short notice, I am sure that we will form the government in Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections,” a state BJP leader quoted Nadda as saying.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that it took the party 70 years to win 77 seats in Bengal, adding that the sacrifices and hard work of workers made it possible. “Ghosh said that it is these workers who will catapult us to power in Bengal next time,” the state BJP leader said.

However, state BJP sources revealed that BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said in the meeting that there should be a constituency-wise detailed analysis to know the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

“Adhikari said that the analysis should be conducted in presence of the concerned candidate, state and Central observers, adding that only then the reason behind the defeat can be clearly understood,” the leader said.

He further revealed that Adhikari said that every party leader has to give time at his own booth at least once a week to strengthen organisation at the grassroot-level.

The need to analyse the reasons behind the defeat was also included in the resolution passed at the meeting, sources said.