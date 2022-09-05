Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tables confidence motion amid ruckus in Assembly

Soren tables confidence motion amid ruckus in Assembly

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday tabled a confidence motion in Assembly amid noisy scenes by the Opposition. 

In the Assembly, Soren accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading of legislators. 

"The opposition has destroyed democracy... BJP has been indulging in horse-trading of legislators... We will show our strength in the House," Soren said in the Assembly.

Also Read — People purchase goods, BJP buys legislators, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

"People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators,” he alleged.

Soren, whose job is in trouble over allegations of corruption is taking a test of his majority amid allegations by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition that the BJP of trying to topple the government by engineering defections.

MLAs of the ruling coalition flew back in to state capital Ranchi on Sunday on a special flight from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, where they were sequestered at state guest house to prevent any poaching attempts. Hemant Soren also called a meeting with the MLAs yesterday.

The Opposition BJP said that Hemant Soren must be disqualified as an MLA over allegations that he violated election norms by giving himself a mining lease. The party called for fresh elections and demanded that the Chief Minister resign "on moral grounds".

(With inputs from PTI)

