Jharkhand Guv returns 1932-based domicile bill back

Jharkhand Governor returns bill proposing to use 1932 land records to determine 'locals'

Notably, the JMM-led government had urged the governor to give his consent to the bill and send it for the President’s approval

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 22:45 ist
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Sunday returned a bill, which proposes to use the 1932 land records to determine domicile status of people, to the state government for a review, according to a Raj Bhawan statement.

In a special session of the assembly on November 11 last year, the Jharkhand Definition of Local Persons and for Extending the Consequential Social, Cultural and Other Benefits to such Local Persons Bill, 2022 had been passed by voice vote.

The governor has asked the state government to "review the legality of the bill" and said that it should be "in accordance with the Constitution and orders and directions of the Supreme Court", the statement said.

Notably, the JMM-led government had urged the governor to give his consent to the bill and send it for the President’s approval.

According to the bill, people whose ancestors were living in the state before 1932 and whose names were included in that year’s land records will be considered local residents of Jharkhand.

During the review of the bill, it was found that the bill is "against the provision of the Constitution and orders of the Supreme Court", the statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkhand

What's Brewing

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

 