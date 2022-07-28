Arrested Partha Chatterjee sacked from Bengal Cabinet

Job scam accused Partha Chatterjee sacked from Bengal Cabinet following arrest

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 28 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 16:29 ist

The West Bengal government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

Also read: Cash found at home belongs to Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee confesses to ED

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event here that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Partha Chatterjee
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

 