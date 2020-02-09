Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA prepones its rally to Feb 27

The Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA on Sunday announced that it has preponed its 'Samvidhan Bachao, Nagrikta Bachao maha rally' at Gandhi Maidan here to February 27 from 29.

The rally, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 29, has now been preponed to February 27 as the administration did not give us permission for holding the rally on the earlier date, Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA coordination committee members said at a press conference.

Prominent among those who attended the press meet included Ghalib, Chandrakanta Khan, Rupesh Kumar, Nivedita Jha, Kamayani besides former IAS officer K Gopinathan, who had resigned from government service.

"Our maha rally at Gandhi Maidan has been preponed to February 27 from February 29 due to ruling JD(U)'s programme at the venue," Chandrakanta Khan told reporters here.

"The venue Gandhi Maidan has been booked by the JD(U) for two-days on February 29 and March 1 and that's why the administration did not give us the permission to hold our maha rally on February 29," another joint forum member, Ghalib said.

The JD(U) is holding a state-level workers' meet at Gandhi Maidan on March 1, party sources said, adding that the ground has been booked for February 29 also keeping in mind the need to carry out preparations for the workers' meet.

CPI leader and the former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar, is on a state-wide 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' which was launched on January 30, under the banner of 'Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA'.

The campaign, which was scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on February 29, will now be held on February 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannan Gopinathan claimed that CAA, NPR, NRC will "adversely affect the poor" .

There is a massive protest against CAA,NPR, NRC in Bihar too, he claimed, adding that big mobilization of people will take place on the issue.

Various artistes, film actors, politicians, trade unions, representatives from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia will participate at the meeting, Ghalib said, adding that leaders from various Left parties and other like minded political parties will also be invited for the event.