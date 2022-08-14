KanyashreeDibas: Mamata Banerjee congratulates West Bengal girls for enrolling in the programme

Noting that the 'Kanyashree scheme' was initiated to empower girls of the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated those who enrolled in the programme and achieved their dreams.

"The Kanyashree scheme was initiated with the aim of empowering girls across Bengal. As it continues to run successfully, on #KanyashreeDibas, I congratulate every single girl enrolled in the scheme for dreaming big and fearlessly chasing your dreams. Keep shining brighter!" she tweeted.

Under the scheme, a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 is given to girls once they attain the age of 18, provided they are engaged in academic or occupational pursuit, and are unmarried.

The main objective of the scheme is to prevent child marriage and ensure that girls complete school education.