Kaziranga National Park to open for tourists from October 2

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, will formally open for tourists from October two for the season 2022-23, an official said on Saturday.

The Park will be opened partially only for jeep safaris in the two ranges of Kaziranga or Kohora and Western or Bagori range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division Ramesh Gogoi said.

The decision to partially open the Park for tourists has been taken in view of the present road conditions due to inclement weather, he said.

The tourists will currently be allowed to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga tower under Western Range and from Mihimukh via Daflang tower to Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range until further notification, Gogoi added.

The Park was earlier declared open by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva on September 23 during the inaugural day of the state government organized 'Chintan Shivir' for ministers, legislators and bureaucrats.

The Chief Minister and Sadhguru's visit to the Park had led to a controversy with two residents living in the vicinity of the Park filing a police complaint that the duo had violated rules by entering the UNESCO heritage site after dark.

The Park was closed for tourists in May this year due to the onset of monsoon.