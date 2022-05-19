Kharagpur to have bicycle manufacturing park

An investment of around Rs 200 crore is expected

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • May 19 2022, 07:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bicycle manufacturing hub, facilitated by the state government, will come up in West Bengal’s Kharagpur.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, during a district review meeting, announced the setting up of a ‘bicycle park’ at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district of the state.

The manufacturing facility will initially be spread over 30 acres of land at West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation’s Vidyasagar Industrial Park, but will finally spread out to 65 acres, in three phases.

The first phase will see the setting up of five units on 30 acres and will produce cycle frames, tyres, tubes, hubs, rim and other parts. Within 18 months, the units will be able to produce around 4 lakh bicycles annually. The capacity is expected to touch 6-7 lakh bicycle production over the next 2-3 years.

A state government note mentions that the park will focus on the manufacturing of modern and high-end bicycles, e-bikes, and electric vehicles. Other types of two- and three-wheelers for domestic and export will also be manufactured. 

An investment of around Rs 200 crore is expected. The expected turnover, once the facility is fully operational, is expected to touch Rs 1,000 crore, annually. The facility is expected to provide 4,000 jobs.  

Check out DH's latest videos

West Bengal
India News

