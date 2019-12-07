Kolkata cops to launch special squad for women's safety

Days after the Hyderabad rape and murder case Kolkata Police has decided to set up a dedicated squad for safety of women in the city. The squad comprising 75 teams will patrol the city round the clock to prevent any harassment and atrocities on women.

According to sources in Kolkata Police, apart from male personnel each team will comprise at least one woman official. Although the squads will be active throughout the day, they will focus especially on patrolling the city at night.

“The squad will keep a strict vigil in areas where women are likely to face any threat,” said a senior Kolkata Police official. He also said that any woman facing threat will be able to reach out to the squad by calling on the usual helpline number 100 or the dedicated helpline for women(1091).

Currently, there are 78 police station in the city and hence the squad will virtually be able to cover entire Kolkata.

“We are hopeful that the initiative will significantly boost safety of women in Kolkata,” the official said.

Recently there has been incidents of sexual assault on women. Kolkata Police took prompt action in a case of alleged gang-rape of an inmate of a shelter home in Panchasayar on the eastern part of the city and arrested the accused within a few days.

Another incident of alleged gang-rape of two minors at Kalighat in south Kolkata where police arrested all the three accused including two minor boys.

“We want to prevent such incidents from taking place and that is the main purpose of this new squad,” the official said.

Kolkata Police in July last year launched another special squad of bike borne women officials to crack down on and prevent eve-teasing.

The squad called Winners comprised of 28 women officials who mainly patrol crowded places in the city such as shopping malls, markets and parks.

However, the name of the squad is yet to be decided. It will be officially launched in January.