Kolkata metro affected after woman jumps on the tracks

Metro services were partially hit for a brief period on the morning of Sept.9 after a woman jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Central metro station, police said.

The woman, however, was rescued and admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, a senior police officer said.

"The incident happened at around 8.15 am when a Kavi Subhas-bound train entered the station. Services on both directions between Dum Dum and Maidan stations were suspended till 8.36 am. However, it resumed after the woman was rescued," a metro official said.

An officer of Bowbazar police station said they are probing the incident and `trying to talk to the woman.

"We have also sought CCTV footages from the Metro railway authorities," he said.