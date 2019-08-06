Ladakh move renews demand for Bodoland, Gorkhaland

The Centre's move to accord Ladakh Union Territory status bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir has provided a boost to the movement for the creation of new states like Bodoland and Gorkhaland.

There is a long-pending demand for the re-organisation of Assam and West Bengal (mainly Darjeeling) for creation of separate Bodoland and Gorkhaland states respectively. Groups demanding separate Bodoland state have decided to hit the streets on Thursday to press for their demand.

"We welcome the move to give union territory status to Ladakh. At the same time, urge the BJP government to fulfil its promise to solve the problem concerning the creation of Bodoland state. Before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had promised to resolve the issue but nothing has happened even after more than five years. We urge the Centre to convene a meeting to take it forward with the same sincerity it has done for Ladakh," president of All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Promod Boro said. ABSU, NDFB(P), a militant group in a ceasefire and several other organisations have been leading the movement for separate Bodoland state.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Gorkha Parishad (BGP) held an urgent meeting in Siliguri in North Bengal on Tuesday and urged the Centre to fulfil its promise to resolve the Gorkhaland issue soon. "BJP must demonstrate the same political will and assert its majority in the Parliament to create the state of Gorkhaland as per the long-standing and democratic wish of the people of the region," BGP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Biswajit Daimary on Monday raised the demand for Bodoland, Karbiland and Gorkhaland, during the debate on the Centre's proposal to revoke Article 370 and re-organising Jammu and Kashmir.

Both ABSU and BGP are part of the National Federation of New States, a platform demanding the creation of several new states like Bodoland, Twipraland, Gorkhaland, Karbi state, Bundelkhand, Kukiland, Poorvanchal and Vidarbha.