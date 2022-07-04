Lalu Prasad hospitalised after falling from stairs

Lalu Prasad hospitalised after falling from stairs

RJD sources have said he was in the ICU and was having breathing problems

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 04 2022, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 11:21 ist
Rashtriya Janata Dal president and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal president and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was admitted to Patna's Paras hospital on Monday morning after his condition worsened following a fall from the stairs.

RJD sources have said he was in the ICU and was having breathing problems, adding that his condition was serious.

Lalu Prasad on Sunday evening fell from the stairs at his home and suffered a fracture in his right shoulder. The family doctors had applied a temporary plaster on his shoulder.

Sources said that he complained of uneasiness and breathing problems around 4 am. Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad immediately took him to the nearby Paras hospital and admitted him. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and also underwent an MRI.

Lalu Prasad is convicted in the fodder scam and is currently on bail after completing more than half of the prison sentence. The RJD leader is suffering from several health diseases, including kidney infection, water accumulation in lung and blood pressure.

The 75-year-old veteran socialist leader wants to go to Singapore to consult doctors for his kidney transplant. Recently, the court released his passport as well.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rashtriya Janata Dal
Bihar
India News
Lalu Prasad Yadav

What's Brewing

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 