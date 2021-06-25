Landslide washes away portion of NH 55 in Bengal's Darjeeling

A major landslide washed away a portion of National Highway 55 in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Friday, an official said.
No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.
Almost 40 metres of the national highway has been completely washed away in Gairigaon area near Tindharia early in the morning following heavy rain, the official said.
The landslide has blocked traffic movement on the vital road connecting Siliguri and Darjeeling, he said.
It will take time to restore connectivity through the road, he said.
However, the landslide has not cut off Darjeeling as vehicles are now being diverted through a longer route via Rohini, the official added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness
Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams
Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021
HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures
'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch
Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave
Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?