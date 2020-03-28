Lockdown will fail if migrants return by bus: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his displeasure over the move by UP regime and other State Governments to arrange buses for migrant workers who want to return to their home state Bihar.

“The entire purpose of lockdown will be defeated if thousands of migrants are sent to Bihar by buses. My Government has already asked the Bihar Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate with different State Governments and reimburse the cost involved in providing food and shelter to migrants who are on their way to Bihar. We have already announced a Rs 100 crore package for them (migrants),” said Nitish here on Saturday.

Trying to buttress his point, the Chief Minister said, “Lockdown means lockdown. Jo jahan hai, wahin rahey (People should stay put where ever they are). I have been told that buses are being arranged by the UP Government to sent migrant workers to Bihar. Such a move will fail the lockdown for two prime reasons. First, the number of positive cases could increase drastically if so many people travel together. Secondly, it will put an additional burden on the State health authorities who are already grappling with the corona patients,” said Nitish, strongly disapproving the move of migrants to return home.

So far, there have been nine positive cases in Bihar. Out of which one person died on March 22. The victim had travelled from Qatar to Bihar and had kidney ailments too.