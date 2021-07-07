Major fire breaks out at godowns in Kolkata's BBD Bagh

Major fire breaks out at godowns in Kolkata's BBD Bagh

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 07 2021, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 02:50 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A major fire broke out at godowns housed at an old building in the city's BBG Bag area on Tuesday night, a fire department official said.

However, no one was injured in the fire till last reports came in, he said.

At least 16 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which broke out at the godowns, stacked with rubber, located on the ground and first floor of the building on Strand Road around 11.30 pm, he added.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the official said.

"It's a massive fire and since the godown is filled with inflammable material, dousing the fire seems to be a difficult task. Our officers are fighting hard to douse it," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kolkata
West Bengal
Fire

Related videos

What's Brewing

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

 