Mamata Banerjee holds BJP responsible for brick-pelting on minister’s vehicle

A day after several vehicles – including a minister’s – were pelted with bricks in Garh Salboni, in southern West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for the ruckus.

Addressing a gathering of supporters as part of the Trinamool’s outreach programme at Salboni, Banerjee said that even the vehicle of Birbaha Hansda, a minister in the Trinamool government, came under attack.

“I still believe that our Kurmi brothers cannot do such a thing. I feel, in the name of Kurmis, with BJP’s slogans, this atrocity has been incited by the BJP party (affiliates). They have attacked a tribal girl (the minister), and had attempted attacking Abhishek (Trinamool MP)...,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister alleged that her political opponent was attempting to alter several things – history, education, society, religion, currency.

Invoking the Manipur issue, Banerjee alleged that it’s not clear how many people have died in the violence, there, and held the BJP responsible for the fiasco.

She alleged that the BJP is encouraging divisive politics in the state, pitting factions against each other, and claimed that the attempts were in the direction of caste-based quarrels. Banerjee cautioned that this could lead to a situation like that of Manipur. Bear the pain for six months, Delhi will change, and we people will avail their rights, she said.

Banerjee told the supporters that if the infights don’t occur, the Trinamool cannot be removed (from power), and can take on the BJP at the Centre. The rural polls, she said, is a relatively smaller election, but a strong performance can offer a big jolt in the bigger election (Lok Sabha, next year).

“The BJP is gone. To pull down the party, do politics well, with application of mind. The people of this country have united,” she said, adding that the party supporters should resolve petty arguments in the larger interest.