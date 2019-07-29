Mamata demands high-level probe into Unnao accident

Accusing the Centre of failing to ensure the safety of the Unnao rape survivor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi form a high-level enquiry committee to probe the incident.

The development comes a day after the rape survivor met with a serious accident when the vehicle in which she along with her two aunts and lawyer were traveling was hit by a truck. While her two aunts died the rape survivor and her lawyer got injured in the incident.

"The Unnao incident is extremely unfortunate. The prime minister should look into it and form a high-level committee to investigate the incident,” Mamata said.

Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said that lynchings were taking place almost daily and that fascist rule was going on in the country.

"Almost everyday lynchings are taking place in the country. The fascist rule is going on. The prime minister should look into it and take care of the people,” she said.