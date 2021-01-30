Mamata pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 30 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 13:03 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday.

She said that the Father of the Nation's ideals of non-violence and communal harmony will guide the nation towards prosperity.

"The unity we desire will last only if we cultivate a yielding and charitable disposition towards one another. Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. May his ideals of non-violence and communal harmony guide our nation towards prosperity," she tweeted.

