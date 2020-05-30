Man, son killed by slitting of throats in Bihar

PTI
PTI, Bhabhua,
  • May 30 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 16:55 ist
Irate locals staged a demonstration in the village demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased, another officer said. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Unidentified persons have killed a septuagenarian man and his 40-year-old son by slitting their throats in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Taranv village in Belaanv police station area on Friday night when the victims were guarding the crops in their field, Superintendent of Police Dilnawaz Ahmad said.

The deceased have been identified as Vanshi Prajapati and his son Lalan, he said, adding that the bodies were spotted by villagers on Saturday morning.

The matter is being investigated and search is on for the perpetrators, Ahmad said.

Irate locals staged a demonstration in the village demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased, another officer said.

They lifted the blockade following the SP's assurance to look into the demand, he added.

Bihar
murder

