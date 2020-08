The complete lockdown and the curfew in Manipur to break the Covid-19 chain has been extended to August 15, an official order said on Thursday.

The curfew and the lockdown has been extended from Friday onwards to August 15 as per a decision of the state cabinet, the order by chief secretary Rajesh Kumar said. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients in the state who have no travel history in the recent times.