Manipur villagers told to deposit air guns to prevent poaching of migratory Amur Falcons

As the migratory Amur Falcons have started arriving in the Tamenglong district in Manipur for their annual roosting, tribal residents of at least 29 villages have been asked to deposit their air guns in order to prevent poaching of the winged guests.

In an order recently, the Tamenglong district administration asked the village councils to keep the air guns in their custody till the last flock of Amur Falcons leave their roosting place or till November 30. The administration made it clear that hunting, killing, or destruction of wildlife including the migratory Amur Falcon, locally called Akhuaipuina in any way for food or possession is a punishable offense under Sections 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1971.

“As the migratory birds usually arrive in many parts of Northeast including Tamenglong district from the second week of October and are likely to roost till the end of November and as this period is considered crucial in the life cycle of Amur Falcons, the district administration orders ban on all air guns in the district and that they should be deposited with the respective village authorities,” said the order issued by Tamenglong district magistrate, Pawan Yadav.

The Amur Falcons visit the district every year from breeding grounds in China and Russia before beginning their onward journey to Africa for the winter. This entails a journey of more than 30,000 km. The killing of migratory birds including the Amur Falcons was rampant in Tamenglong and in parts of Nagaland and Assam a few years ago when a massive awareness program and drive to enforce the Wildlife Protection Act was launched.

The use of air guns is still found in the Northeast, particularly in many tribal villages, where hunting is still a part of the tradition.

Tamenglong district magistrate ordered a total ban on hunting, catching, killing, and selling of the bird Amur Falcon by anyone with immediate effect.

The villages where the ban was imposed are Chiuluan Khangchiuluan, Duigailong, Tamenglong Khunjao, Tamenglong town, Bamgaijang, Taijijang, Zeiladjang, Azuram, Thiulon, Vanchengphai, Akhui, Sangrungpang, Tabanglong, Keikao, Sempang, Duiluan, Matung, Puching, Phallong, Sonram, Dailong, Lenglong, Konphung, Dikiuram, Katang, Ndai, Maruangpa, and Namtiram.