Meghalaya launches tenants, landowners database portal to detect ‘illegal migrants’

The portal was launched under the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016

  • Sep 08 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 20:24 ist

Meghalaya government on Thursday launched an online portal to prepare a digital database of all tenants, house- and land-owners in the state with an aim to detect “illegal migrants” and enhance safety of residents. 

The portal was launched under the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016.

The web-based system was rolled out in seven localities in the state capital Shillong: Nongrim Hills, Lapalang, Nongmynsong, Nongrah, Pohkseh, Riat Laban and Wahdienglieng.

The rest of the state would be covered gradually.

Launching the portal, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the digitisation process will connect more than 6,000 villages in the state to the online system. “Apart from help in maintaining safety and security of the residents, the digitised database can then be utilised for better service delivery in critical areas such as healthcare. This will aid in effective monitoring of the schemes and programmes of the government,” he said.

The state government introduced the MRSSA in 2016 following demands for a mechanism to keep a tab on the outsiders and detect “illegal immigrants”.

“The implementation of (the) act will prevent anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the state, and to create a control mechanism to check illegal infiltration or illegal migrants who might be coming and residing in the localities,” said an official statement.

It further stated: “In order to implement the Act, the government in collaboration with NIC Meghalaya decided to design and develop an online application that will enable the citizens (landlords/tenants) to register themselves with prior verification from the local authorities.”

There is also a strong demand in Meghalaya for introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) systems like that in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Under the ILP, outsiders are required to take a travel permit for visiting the four north-eastern Indian states. 

