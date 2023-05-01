Meghalaya to resume mining after two months: CM Conrad in Sohiong poll campaign

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced that scientific mining in the state will begin in the next two months with the Centre approving the mining leases of four miners recently.

"This NPP government has been working tirelessly to resume mining in the state. So in 2019, we filed a petition in the Supreme Court after mining was banned by the National Green Tribunal. In 2019, the Supreme Court lifted the ban and asked the Centre and Meghalaya government to frame a policy for scientific mining," Sangma said while addressing a campaign rally for elections in Sohiong Assembly constituency, where polling was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Sangma said the Centre and Meghalaya government prepared a mining plan as directed by the Supreme Court and the Centre has recently approved the mining lease of four miners. "We are doing some remaining paper work for scientific mining and the mining will resume after sixty days," said Sangma, who is also the president of National People's Party (NPP).

Mining of coal and other minerals in Meghalaya has remained a controversial issue since 2014, when the NGT imposed a complete ban on mining and transportation of coal owing to adverse impact on the environment of the hilly state. This angered local miners and those dependent on the same for livelihoods. But the NPP, which has led the coalition government in Meghalaya since 2018, promised that it would take steps for resumption of mining, albeit in a scientific manner.

The NPP has fielded Samlin Malngiang as their candidate for the elections in Sohiong to be held on May 10.

In the Assembly elections held on February 27, the NPP emerged as the single largest party by winning 26 out of 60 seats. The party again formed the coalition government after 19 MLAs belonging to UDP, BJP, HSPDP and others extended support.