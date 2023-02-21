Meghalaya's Kongthong village, where everyone has their own tune

The hills are alive with the sound of music. In the hill state of Meghalaya lies a hamlet where every child born is bestowed with a tune.
In the Kongthong village also known simply as Meghalaya's 'Whistling Village', people refer to each other by their musical identity rather than a name.
Watch | Meghalaya: Kongthong called as 'Whistling Village' where people call each other by unique tune
In the village located about 60 kms away from the Meghalaya capital, the natives use whistling as a method to communicate with their fellow villagers, ANI reported. The tradition 'Jingrwai Lawbei' (which translates to mother's love song) has been passed down for generations.
As per tradition, everyone in the village has two names: a regular name and a 'song name'. A longer version of the 'song name' is composed within weeks of a child's birth by his mother and a shorter version is the one commonly used at home.
There are around 700 villagers in Kongthong and there are 700 different tunes.
This tune is composed by the mothers after childbirth, Phiwstar Khongsit, a man belonging to the Khasi tribe and an inhabitant of Kongthong village told ANI.
If any villager dies, then the tune of that person will also die along with him or her, he added.
"My tune was composed by my mother. This system is going on in our village from generation to generation. We don't know when it started. But, all villagers are very happy with this," Khongsit said.
In 2022, the Ministry of Tourism selected Kongthong village UNWTO's (The World Tourism Organisation) 'Best Tourism Villages' award along with two other villages in the country. In 2019, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Rakesh Sinha adopted the village and suggested a UNESCO tag for the village.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune
What’s in a name? Humour, for one
Light pollution: Time to pay attention
Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus
I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi
In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr
Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks
In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr