Mizoram breached status quo on border: Assam government

As the tension on the contested Assam-Mizoram border continued, Assam government alleged that Mizoram breached existing agreements and the status quo, which led to the clash and firing in which five Assam policemen died.

In a statement on Monday night, Assam government alleged that Mizoram began constructing a road towards Rengti Basti in Assam, destroying the Inner Line Reserve Forest in Lailapur area in Cachar district. "Simultaneously, the Mizoram side also set up a new armed camp on a hillock next to the camp of the neutral force, CRPF, in the same vicinity," said the statement.

A police team including an IGP, DIG, DC and SP of Cachar and divisional forest officer, Cachar went to the area on Monday morning to request Mizoram side not to disturb the status quo.

"Sadly, however, they were surrounded and attacked by a mob of miscreants from the Mizoram side, which was visibly supported by the Mizoram police. The aggressive behaviour and posture of this mob along with the fact that they were brandishing weapons and wearing helmets is clearly seen in all available video footage. While the mob pelted stones on the Assam officials and destroyed three vehicles including the DC’s car, the Mizoram police simultaneously fired tear gas shells on the delegation. The IGP was injured in this barrage," said the statement.

Cachar in South Assam, situated about 400kms from Guwahati shares border with Mizoram's Kolasib district.

The statement said the SP, Kolasib along with two additional SP level Officers held a discussion with the Assam delegation, during which they were requested to control the mob and not let them take the law in their hands, thus disturbing the peace.

"The Mizoram officials went ostensibly to talk to the mob, but the SP Kolasib returned again around 4:30pm to state that he had no control over the mob. Horrifically, even while SP, Kolasib was in talks with the Assam officers, the Mizoram police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians, who had by then gathered there, from two dominating high features with automatic weapons including Light Machine Guns," said the statement.

The five Assam policemen who died in the firing have been identified as Swapan Kumar Roy (sub-inspector), constables Liton Suklabaidya, M.H. Barbhuyia, N Hussain and S Barbhuiya. Assam CM had earlier said six policemen died in the firing but later said the casualty was five.

The statement said Assam police and officials showed "remarkable restraint" in the face of a horrific attack on them that is borne out by the fact that there was no casualties on the Mizoram side despite the huge number of miscreants attacking the Assam officials.

Sarma on Tuesday morning visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the condition of the injured persons. At least 50 others are admitted in the hospital. Sarma also paid last tribute to the five policemen who died in the firing.

Mizoram allegations:

Hours before Assam's statement, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga issued a statement saying that 200 Assam policemen including an IGP went to Vairengte auto-rickshaw stand in Kolasib and forcibly crossed the CRPF camp and even over-ran a camp of Mizoram police.

He said the police team lathicharged and fired tea gas shells on local residents who rushed to the area. "SP, Kolasib and an Executive Magistrate went to meet them and try to resolve the issue. However, Assam side were adamant and unwilling to discuss the issue," Zoramthanga said.

The confrontation continued and a volley of tear gas canisters and grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from Assam side at around 4:50pm. Mizoram fired in retaliation in which five Assam policemen died.