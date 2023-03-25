GoI to reduce 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA in NE: Shah

Modi government to reduce 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA in Northeast: Amit Shah

The AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary for 'the maintenance of public order'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 15:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has once again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

In a series of tweets, Shah said this decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in northeast India.

Also Read | AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

“A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India,” he said.

Shah said for the first time in India's history, Modi prioritised security, peace and development in the northeast and as a result of it, the region is now rapidly heading on the path of peace and development.

Also Read | Most of the narcotic drugs are shipped in Pakistan, says Home Minister Amit Shah

He expressed gratitude to the prime minister for bringing positive change in the lives of the people of the northeast and connecting the region with the “hearts of the rest of India”.

“Congratulations to our sisters and brothers of the Northeast on this momentous occasion,” Shah said.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".

An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

India News
Nagaland
Assam
Manipur
AFSPA
Northeast
Amit Shah
Narendra Modi

