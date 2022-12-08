Morbi tweet case: TMC's Saket Gokhale gets bail

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 08 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 17:04 ist
TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale. Credit: Twitter/@SaketGokhale

National spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale was on Thursday granted bail in Ahmedabad, as per a tweet by Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien. 

The Ahmedabad Cyber Cell police had arrested Gokhale from Rajasthan on Monday night over his tweets on the Morbi bridge collapse.

More to follow...

