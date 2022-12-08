Morbi tweet case: TMC's Saket Gokhale gets bail

National spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale was on Thursday granted bail in Ahmedabad, as per a tweet by Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien.

National spokesperson of @AITCofficial the fearless @SaketGokhale has been granted bail mins ago in Ahmedabad. Thank you to the legal team lead by @advmajeedmemon ex-Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Inspired by @MamataOfficial all of us are always ready to fight the good fight — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 8, 2022

The Ahmedabad Cyber Cell police had arrested Gokhale from Rajasthan on Monday night over his tweets on the Morbi bridge collapse.

More to follow...