More power to Bengal BJP disciplinary committee to stop infighting

In an effort to control the internal rift within the party and arrest the spill-over effect of its negative impact on the people in general, the central leadership of BJP has given more power and authority to the Bengal unit of the party.

According to senior leadership of the party, these additional powers are vested on the state unit to accelerate the process of discipline in the party rank and file.

"The central leadership is busy with a lot of things and occasionally it takes a lot of the time to take action on certain indiscipline within the party. Naturally the damages and rift widen leading to irreparable loss to the image of the party. So the central leadership wants the state unit to take action immediately and not wait for the consent of the high-command," a senior leader told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Party's state president Sukanta Majumdar has forwarded a list of instructions to the disciplinary committee members where it has been told that the disciplinary committee will now have a free hand to take immediate and strict disciplinary actions against party leaders resorting to anti-party activities. The disciplinary committee will not require the nod of the party's central leadership for taking that disciplinary action.

"However, the disciplinary action will be subject to approval from the state president. We will just have to inform the central leadership on this count. There had been several complaints from the districts about such factional infightings. We will review them shortly," a senior member of the disciplinary committee said.

The decision comes in the midst of the bitter war of words between the former state president Dilip Ghosh and veteran leader and former governor of Tripura Tathagata Roy where the latter alleged that Ghosh along with the central leadership, including Kailash Vijayvargiya was responsible for the pathetic performance of the party in the recent assembly polls.

Not only that, the party has recently expelled Howrah Sadar president Surajit Saha for speaking openly against the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari. On Wednesday, the expulsion letter signed by state BJP vice-president Partap Banerjee was issued against Saha for breaching the organisational discipline'.

"If the disciplinary committee comes across any leader resorting to anti-party activities it will have to inform the central leadership within 24 hours and suggest punitive measures within 48 hours. Complaints of factional infighting have reached the disciplinary committee from all the 39 organizational districts of the party," a senior state BJP leader said.

