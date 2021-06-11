Mukul Roy's exit not a setback for the party, says Bengal BJP

In a massive jolt to the BJP, party national vice-president Mukul Roy on Friday returned to the Trinamool Congress after four years.

Speaking about the exit, BJP Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said in a press conference, "We cannot believe that Mukul Roy was in the BJP so long out of fear. He was the national vice-president. How can someone stay in the party for so long and hold such a prestigious position out of fear?"

"When Mukul Roy joined BJP in 2017, he said TMC is a private limited company. I think Mukul was a competent leader during his stay in Bengal who strived to take BJP forward. We wish him all the best," he added.

He also said, "Our party has a strong base in Bengal. BJP is the largest political party in the state. We are in power in most of the states. Roy's exit is not a setback for Bengal BJP."

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's statement that leaders fall ill while working for BJP, he said, "We have seen over the years that TMC leaders fall ill once they are summoned by the CBI."

About the result in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections, he said, "We have increased our seat tally from 3 to 77 this year. We have accepted the mandate of people, this is where we differ from the TMC. Did people mandate the attacks on BJP? TMC was voted to power to bring back peace in the state; instead, the ruling party has unleashed terror after the elections."

Majumdar added, "Our party is not one controlled by one family. We believe in democracy. I don't know which leaders Mamata Banerjee was talking about (who are eager to leave BJP). I would like to remind everyone that BJP workers in Roy's constituency (Krishna Nagar Uttar) are also being attacked by TMC."