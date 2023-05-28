Naga Club claims responsibility for building demolition, says tenants given prior notice

Naga Club members, who claimed to be the original descendants of the founders of the heritage institution, on Sunday claimed responsibility for demolishing the structure in the heart of Kohima, stating they had given prior notice to the tenants of the building, including NSF, to vacate the premises.

Nevertheless, police arrested the driver of the earthmover involved in the demolition which was carried out early on Saturday, even as Naga Students' Federation (NSF) decided to stage a sit-in protest from Monday.

Kohima's Additional Superintendent of Police Relo T Aye said that other suspects have been identified but only one arrest has been made so far, adding further investigation is underway.

Naga Club president Kuolachalie Seyie, in a letter addressed to the police, said after they had issued the notice, some of the tenants had vacated the premises and the club had demolished those portions a few weeks back.

He said some youths were entrusted with the task of demolishing the offices of the remaining establishments that refused to vacate and dispose of the debris.

"Therefore, the question of vandalising public property or criminal trespass by unknown miscreants as alleged by NSF does not arise," the statement said.

Terming the FIR lodged by the NSF for the destruction of the building as "vexatious", the club alleged that the NSF was in fact in unlawful and forced occupation of the premises since they had issued the eviction notice.

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep said he did not want to comment on the Naga Club's claim and said they will will leave it to the SIT to bring out the facts in the public.

The NSF, which is the apex body of Naga students and youths in the region, has decided to launch a sit-in demonstration outside the demolished building from Monday morning as it was not satisfied with the probe. The building, which also housed the Kohima Press Club, the office of the All Naga College Students' Union and other commercial establishment, was demolished early on Saturday.

Tep also appealed to Naga tribal bodies and civil society organisations to extend support to their stir.

He said NSF has been the custodian of the Naga Club building, and claimed that the existence of the so-called Naga Club is not recognised by the common people.

Naga Club was formed in 1918 but later it became defunct and the building was taken over by the NSF in the early 1980s. The Naga Club was revived in 2017 to mark its 100 years.