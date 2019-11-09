Navy, Coast Guard prepared for cyclone Bulbul

As the very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul is expected to make landfall late on Saturday the Navy and Coast Guard are taking all necessary measures to deal with the approaching calamity.

Navy has deployed its aircraft in the Bay of Bengal to warn fishing boats about the approaching cyclone. The naval aircraft is also advising fishermen to return to the nearest shelter or harbour.

The Indian Navy ships stationed at Visakhapatnam are on standby with relief materials and are ready for swift deployment to affected areas.

“Three IN ships at Visakhapatnam are standby with relief material embarked for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) operation. Additionally, 10 diving and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal,” stated a release issued by the Defence Ministry.

Indian Navy aircraft at naval station INS Dega are being kept ready for aerial survey, casualty evacuation and airdropping of relief materials at affected areas.

“Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Station, INS Dega to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material as required by the state administration. Naval Officers-in-Charge, West Bengal and Odisha are in constant liaison with respective state administrations for rendering assistance as required,” stated the release.

The Indian Coast Guard authorities said that they fully prepared to deal with the situation and are trying to ensure that no casualties occur during the cyclone. They have already moved fishing boats to safer places at Sagar Islands and have carried out awareness drive among residents of coastal villages which are expected to be affected by the cyclone. They also said that they have been preparing for the cyclone since November 6. Bulbul is expected to have wind speed of up to 120 kmph.

The Kolkata Airport has suspended all operations for 12 hours starting from 6 pm due to the cyclone.