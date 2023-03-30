NCPCR team to visit West Bengal to inquire into Tiljala child murder, Malda rape case

A team of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is visiting Kolkata, and Malda, in West Bengal for fact-finding related to two incidents.

The team will look into the incident of alleged murder of a minor girl in Tiljala locality, and the incident of gang rape of a girl in sixth standard during school hours by outsiders, that allegedly occurred inside a government school in Malda.

Taking a suo-moto cognizance of the matter under relevant laws, the team comprising Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson, NCPCR, Rupali Banerjee Singh, member secretary, NCPCR, accompanied by a consultant, and a legal consultant, are scheduled to reach Kolkata on Friday.

They are expected to visit Tiljala to meet the victim's family, and interact with senior officials concerned. On Saturday, the team will be in Malda for the fact-checking.