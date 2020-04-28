Need to raise awareness on social distancing: IMCT

Need to raise awareness on social distancing: IMCT leader

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 28 2020, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 03:03 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) team evaluating the implementation of lockdown measures in Siliguri in north West Bengal said on Wednesday that public awareness on social distancing needs to be improved and people have to take it more seriously.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“Public awareness on social distancing needs to be improved here,” said IMCT leader in north Bengal Vineet Joshi. He was speaking to reporters after visiting a market place in Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the IMCT in Kolkata visited several parts of the city such as Khidderpore, Chetla, Ekbalpore, Mominpur, Chetla and Kalighat. They also inspected parts of the Howrah district such as Salkia and Golavbari.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Although the central team took photos of crowded market places in the city they did not speak to or address the media.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IMCT
West Bengal
Coronavirus lockdown
Kolkata

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 