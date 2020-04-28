Need to raise awareness on social distancing: IMCT leader

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) team evaluating the implementation of lockdown measures in Siliguri in north West Bengal said on Wednesday that public awareness on social distancing needs to be improved and people have to take it more seriously.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“Public awareness on social distancing needs to be improved here,” said IMCT leader in north Bengal Vineet Joshi. He was speaking to reporters after visiting a market place in Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the IMCT in Kolkata visited several parts of the city such as Khidderpore, Chetla, Ekbalpore, Mominpur, Chetla and Kalighat. They also inspected parts of the Howrah district such as Salkia and Golavbari.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Although the central team took photos of crowded market places in the city they did not speak to or address the media.