Neither Nitish wants to become PM nor I want to become CM: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday asserted that he was happily working with Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

The RJD leader made the statement inside the assembly while replying to the debate on budgetary allocation for the road construction department, which is one of the portfolios he holds.

"I would like to thank the chief minister for taking the decision," said Yadav, referring to Kumar's exit from NDA last year.

Also Read — BJP cannot set definition of patriotism and treason: JD(U) president



"I want to live up to the trust he has reposed in me. Neither he wants to become the PM nor do I want to become CM. We are happy where we are. The opposition may fantasise about a chasm between us," he added.

Yadav also tore into the opposition BJP, which rules the Centre, accusing it of targeting leaders opposed to it, like himself, in the name of corruption charges but applying different yardsticks to those belonging to the party.