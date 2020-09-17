NHRC asks Assam govt to give Rs 1 lakh as compensation to man beaten up for beef sale

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Assam government to pay Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to a Muslim man who was beaten up by a mob for selling cooked beef in his tea stall in April last year.

The commission issued the order while acting on a complaint lodged by senior Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia. Saikia moved the NHRC on April 12, five days after the victim, Saukat Ali, was tortured in front of a police team in Biswanath district.

Ali, 48, was thrashed by a mob and even forced allegedly to eat pork in front of a few policemen at his tea stall at the Madhupur weekly market in Biswanath Chariali.

Consumption of beef is not prohibited in Assam and the same is permitted under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. The slaughter of cattle above 14 years of age is permitted with a proper certificate issued only by a veterinary officer of the area.

The incident came to light after a video recorded by an eye-witness went viral on social media following which, a case was registered by the Assam police.

The NHRC, in its order issued on September 9, however, expressed displeasure over no reply by the Assam Chief Secretary to its show-cause notice and no report submitted by Director-General of Assam police on the action taken against the guilty police personnel.

The commission's order said that prima facie it was a case of human rights violations. The state was, therefore, liable to vicariously compensate the victim.

The NHRC also directed DGP, Assam to apprise it within four weeks of action taken against the police officials involved in the incident and warned of invoking appropriate laws if this directive was ignored.

The commission asked the state government to submit proof of payment to Ali by October 24.

Debabrata Saikia expressed happiness over the NHRC order saying it upheld the human rights of a common citizen