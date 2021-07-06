NIA challenges Akhil Gogoi's release in Gauhati High Court

The National Investigation Agency has filed two appeals in the Gauhati High Court challenging the orders passed by the NIA Special Court relating to the release of Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and six others.

The NIA court on June 22 and July 1 cleared Gogoi of all charges in the two cases against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam.

His six associates were also released by the court.

The NIA's petitions against these orders were filed in the High Court on Monday but they are yet to be listed for hearing. Gogoi and his associates were arrested in December 2019 from Jorhat during the height of the anti-CAA protests in the state as a "preventive measure" in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The cases were later handed over to the NIA and they were booked under the UAPA.

On June 22, the NIA Special Court cleared Gogoi of all charges against them in connection with a case registered in Chabua police station. After the court cleared him of the charges also in the other case which was registered in Chandmari police station, he walked free on July 1.

Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal, has also secured bail in the other cases filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). There were 13 cases filed against him in connection with the CAA protests.

Gogoi became the first jailed leader in Assam to win an Assembly election.