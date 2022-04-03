NIA takes over 'Maoist network' case in Assam, one woman held during searches in 17 locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a woman from eastern Assam's Dibrugarh district during searches conduced as part of its investigations to thwart alleged attempts to build a "Maoist network" across the state and rest of the Northeast.

A statement issued by NIA said Reema Orang alias Saraswati, an accused in the case was arrested from Dibrugarh district. Reema is the daughter of Sonichara, a resident of Mahaltal village in South Assam's Cachar district. She was absconding, the NIA said.

The NIA took over the case on March 16, days after Assam police arrested alleged CPI (Maoist) leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan da, who according to police is a member of the banned organisation's central committee. Bhattacharjee was arrested by Assam police on March 6 from Patimara Tea garden under Udarband police station of Cachar district. Akash Orang alias Kajal, an alleged associate of Kanchan da was also arrested on March 6.

"These accused persons along with their associates were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and North-East region of country," said the NIA statement.

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at 17 locations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts as part of the investigation. "During searches conducted today, digital devices and incriminating documents of CPI Maoist party have been recovered and seized.

Further investigation in the case is continuing," the NIA statement.

Watch latest videos by DH here: