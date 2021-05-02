Nitish govt recognises journalists as frontline workers for Covid vaccination

On instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on Sunday decided to give status of frontline workers to the journalists who will get Covid vaccination on a priority basis.
All the journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level and also non- accredited scribes authenticated by the district public relation officers, from print, electronic and web media, will be considered as frontline workers for inoculation, an official statement said here.
Also read: After poll results, 13 opposition leaders demand free Covid-19 vaccination drive
All of them will be given Covid vaccine on a priority basis, it said. The state government took the decision considering the important role mediapersons are playing in making people aware about the danger of the highly infectious disease.
The chief minister has on various occasion acknowledged the services rendered by the mediapersons during the coronavirus pandemic and the risk involved in their jos.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win
Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win
Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map
Kerala Polls: Interactive map
Assam Polls: Interactive map
West Bengal Polls: Interactive map
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic