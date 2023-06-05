No intention to hide Balasore mishap deaths: Odisha

'No intention to hide deaths': Odisha government on crash toll manipulation allegation

Asked about the change in the official death toll, Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said it was due to double counting of some bodies

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 05 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 10:18 ist
Drone shot of the restoration work at the site of the triple train accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district of Odisha, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said his government has no intention to hide the deaths in the Balasore train crash and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view.

Reacting to allegations that the death toll figure was being manipulated, he said Odisha believes in transparency.

"Media persons are very much present at the accident site since the beginning. Everything is being done in the presence of cameras," he said.

Also Read | Odisha crash: A railway official had flagged the interlocking system's flaw

"The railways had stated the death toll as 288. We also said that, and the figure was based on information from the railways. But, our Balasore District Collector has verified the death toll, and the figure was 275 till 10 am of Sunday," he said.

Asked about the change in the toll, Jena said it was due to double counting of some bodies.

The chief secretary said there was also no prohibition on the entry of media persons at the accident site. "The rescue and even restoration activities went on in full public view," he said.

Also Read | Tracks at Odisha accident site repaired, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the death figures, stating that 61 people from her state were dead and 182 were still missing.

"If from one state, 182 are missing and 61 are confirmed dead, then where would the figures stand?" she asked, addressing a press conference.

Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw declined to take any questions from journalists in connection with Banerjee's allegation.

Of the 275 dead bodies, only 108 have been identified, the chief secretary said.

He said the state would like all the bodies to be identified so that those could be cremated by their families.

"Keeping in view the prevailing hot weather, the bodies are decomposing fast. Therefore, the state can maximum wait for two more days before disposing of them as per the law," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Odisha
Indian Railways
Train accident
Coromandel Express

Related videos

What's Brewing

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 