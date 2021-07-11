Noted economist Amit Mitra likely to step down as Bengal Finance Minister

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra is set to put an end to his nearly 10-year tenure as he has informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that he will step down after November 4. The 74-year-old who did not contest the Assembly elections due to ill health and was given the Finance portfolio by the Chief Minister, will complete six months in his post on November 4.

Since Mitra is not an MLA he either has to step down or be elected in a by-election. “Mitra has informed the Chief Minister that he will not contest the by-election due to ill health and step down as Finance Minister,” a senior TMC leader said.

He further revealed that Mitra, a two-term Finance Minister, told the Chief Minister after the results of the Assembly election was declared that he was unable to take the responsibility of the Finance Minister due to “health issues.”

“However, the Chief Minister urged Mitra to continue for six months and the future course of action will be decided later,” the TMC leader said.

TMC insiders said that the Chief Minister was yet to make a decision on Mitra’s replacement and may takeover the portfolio.

However, Mamata is unwilling to completely let go of Mitra and is considering whether he can be appointed as an advisor to the Finance Department.

TMC sources said that the Chief Minister considers Mitra “indispensable”. Mitra was unable to present the state Budget on July 7 due to ill health and it was presented by Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Mitra has not only efficiently dealt with the state’s debt but his performance in managing the expenditure for the TMC government’s social security schemes has made him “an asset” to the Chief Minister, TMC sources said. Mitra has also played a key role in bargaining for Bengal in GST council meetings.

TMC sources said that the party leadership was also considering of making Mitra a member of the proposed Legislative Council. But since it is yet to be formed, that option also is uncertain, they added.

