NRC outcome has exposed politics: Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to the final list of NRC in Assam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the process has exposed those who had tried to gain political benefits from it.

She, in a tweet, alleged that such an outcome is only possible when an act is influenced by ulterior motive rather than by the larger interest of the society.

“The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation. My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process,” tweeted Mamata.