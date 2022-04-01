Odisha gave world a message of peace and love: Kovind

Odisha gave world a message of peace and love: President Ram Nath Kovind

Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 01 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 12:40 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on its formation day, saying the state gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence.

Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people.

Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

“On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state,” Kovind tweeted. 

