Odisha starts OBC survey in offline, online mode

The much-awaited survey of the other backward classes (OBCs) started across Odisha on Monday, an official said.

The survey is being conducted by the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes in both online and offline mode and will continue till May 27.

It is being carried out in all 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies of the state. Odisha is incidentally the second state after Bihar to conduct an OBC survey.

Also Read | How, with call for caste census, Congress has upped the ante

The survey will encompass various indicators of backwardness such as occupation, educational qualification along with type of educational institutions attended by members of the households to gauge the social and educational conditions of backwardness in Odisha, the official said.

The commission has opened centres in all Anganwadi kendras and also in different PDS outlets where people from the community can submit their details and complete the survey.

The social and educational conditions of 208 OBC communities enlisted by the state government will be collected during the survey, which will be followed by a special drive to ensure that none were left out across the state, the official added.