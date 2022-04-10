Odisha STF seizes leopard hide, 1 held

Odisha STF seizes leopard hide, 1 held

The seizure was made during a raid near Daberi village under Daringbadi police limits

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 10 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized a leopard hide and held one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts, police said.

The seizure was made during a raid near Daberi village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district under a special drive against wildlife criminals.

One person, identified as Bipin Nayak of Kandhamal. was held in this connection and later handed over to Daringbadi forest officials for necessary legal action, an official release said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized 27 leopard skin, 15 elephant tusk, 7 deer skin, 12 pangolin, 23.5 kg of pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrot and arrested 64 wildlife criminals, the release added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Odisha
Smuggling
wildlife
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Memory maps on metal

Memory maps on metal

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

 