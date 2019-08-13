Odisha still rain deficit despite wet weather

Odisha still remains a rain deficit state this monsoon despite multiple spells of downpour in different districts during the last fifteen days.

The shortfall, however, has reduced from 32 per cent to 11 per cent and state government officials keeping a close watch on the situation feel that this will further comedown after the fresh spell of expected rain predicted by the local met office.

“In some districts like Balasore in north Odisha, the rainfall deficit still remains as high as 42 per cent. Nevertheless, the met department has predicted heavy rainfall in different parts of the state, particularly in northern districts, in the next couple of days under the impact of a fresh system in the Bay of Bengal. Hopefully, this would substantially reduce the deficit position in northern districts”, said an official in the revenue and disaster management department on Tuesday.

In fact, the office of Bishnupada Sethi, the state’s special relief commissioner(SRC), has already issued an advisory to the Collectors of all the districts in the state to remain in high alert and take adequate steps in advance to handle possible flood situation following heavy rains as predicted by the weather office in the next three days under the impact of the low pressure in Bay of Bengal.

“Areas vulnerable to floods and waterlogging should be identified in advance and field officials should remain prepared to evacuate people to safe shelters if required”, the advisory said.

The met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some pockets of western, northern and coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall in all part of the state during the next 24 hours. Some western districts like Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bolangir and Boudh and coastal districts like Khurda have already received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Last week, a depression-related heavy rain had triggered floods in nine districts of the state affecting 1.7 lakh people. During the last 15 days, the state his recorded eight rain related deaths.