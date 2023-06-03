Odisha train tragedy: PM Modi calls meeting to review situation, say reports

In view of the recent train tragedy in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting to review the situation, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the rail accident: Govt of India Sources#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/Rmk0R9kZ9J
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 233 people have been killed and more than 900 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence.
More to follow...
