Odisha train tragedy: PM Modi calls meeting to review situation, say reports

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2023, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 10:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

In view of the recent train tragedy in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting to review the situation, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 233 people have been killed and more than 900 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence.

More to follow...

India News
Odisha
Narendra Modi
Indian Railways

