Over 300 youths inducted into "Naga National Army" of NSCN (IM)

Over 300 youths were inducted into the "Naga National Army," the armed wing of the Naga rebel group, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), on Wednesday after over three months of intensive training.

The induction took place at a time when NSCN (IM) is engaged into a war of words with the Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi over the outfit's core demand for a separate flag, Constitution for the Nagas and integration of all Naga-inhibited areas.

The DH on Tuesday reported how the NSCN (IM) slammed Ravi over the latter's recent statement alleging the outfit was deviating from the contents of the Framework Agreement signed in 2015 to find a permanent solution to the decades-long Naga conflict.

A source in NSCN (IM) told DH on Wednesday evening that 305 youths were inducted during a "passing out parade" held at the general field training centre near the outfit's headquarters at Hebron near Dimapur.

"The new recruits were inducted after over three months of rigorous training. It was 63rd batch military training course," said the source.

The new recruits were provided training on foot drills, arms training and guerilla warfare along with political and spiritual classes.

When asked about the possibility of further recruitment, the source said, "recruitment is a continuous process as long the Naga youngsters are coming forward to join the naga political struggle."

The NSCN (IM), which is in ceasefire since 1997, has its own army which is lodged in designated camps as agreed in the ceasefire agreement.

Most Naga groups including the NSCN (IM) claim that Nagas were never part of India and had lived as a separate entity before the British.

Nagaland had seen largescale violence since they declared Independence on August 14, 1947.

The Centre in October last year had concluded negotiations with Naga groups including NSCN and Naga National Political Group, a forum of seven other rebel groups, and is expected to ink the final agreement soon to end the decades-long conflict.